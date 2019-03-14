DALLAS — Detectives are searching for leads on the suspects who shot and killed a man outside of a grocery store in South Dallas.

James Browning, Jr., 20, was killed outside Dixon Grocery at 3752 Dixon Avenue on Wednesday night. Police say Browning was standing outside the store when two men in a white SUV fired weapons, shooting the victim multiple times.

Neighbors say Browning was popularly known as “Bubba”. People who knew the man described him as a regular customer at Dixon Grocery.

“Just sad,” said Gwen Langston, as she counted the bullet holes covering the walls and doors of the grocery store. “Real sad. I knew Bubba real good.”

Tamia Hall was among neighbors feeling on edge knowing the gunmen haven’t been identified nor arrested.

“I’m scared,” said Hall, as she waited for a bus across from the store on Thursday. "You know, just walking and catching the bus, it’s kind of scary, because it could happen in the daytime.”

Dallas police detectives say they do not know what motivated the shooting. Right now, they are combing through the store’s surveillance video. However, investigators say that’s not enough.

We’re asking for the public’s assistance in providing us with any video that they may have," homicide Sgt. Calvin Johnson said, ”

Some neighbors say Dixon Grocery has been a nuisance. Though signage outside the store says no loitering, some homeowners say crowds congregate outside the place regularly.

“I was like golly,” neighbor Antonio Adams said.

He heard the gunfire from his home several blocks away.

“It’s not even so much a frustration," Adams said. "It’s just short of getting to the point of being overwhelmed. To me, it’s just like damn man. Another one.”

Detectives are urging anyone with tips or leads on the case to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com.