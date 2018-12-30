Less two weeks after a coyote likely linked to a string of attacks in Frisco died, another coyote attack has been reported in the same area.

A coyote on Saturday morning attacked a small dog that was being walked by his owner near Preston Road and Eldorado Parkway. The dog suffered bite marks along his back.

The incident was reported to Frisco police and animal control was involved, police said.

In the same area along Eldorado Parkway, an aggressive coyote had been spotted five times since October, attacking a jogger's neck and a child in November and two female joggers earlier this month. The coyote that was "likely" linked to the attacks died and was removed from the area on Dec. 18, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

