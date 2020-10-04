The Anna Police Department has canceled the search for a missing and possibly endangered 11-year-old boy Thursday.

Police said Caden Houck, who also goes by the name “Tony,” was located in McKinney at a Valero gas station.

Police were concerned for Houck’s whereabouts because he is diagnosed with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder and has the the cognitive reasoning skills of a 9-year-old.

The Anna Police Department wants to thank the public for sharing Caden's story.

