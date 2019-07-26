CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi’s Animal Care Services removed hundreds of animals from the Corpus Christi Trade Center on Friday saying that they were left in horrible conditions.

Animal Care Services responded as a result of many complaints people have filed about a vendor in the Trade Center.

Mike Gillis with Animal Care Services said they executed a seizure warrant for the animals after the vendor had several weeks to get into compliance. He said the vendor had over 300 parakeets, a number of rabbits, and lizards.

The birds and reptiles were taken to a local veterinarian and rescue group to be checked out. The rabbits are still in the care of Animal Care Services.

Gillis said the conditions the animals were in were harsh.

“Anything from a complaint that there was a dead animal in one of the cages out there, there is a dead animal in the trash can, to it didn't appear that it has food and water,” Gillis said.

Gillis said the vendor has to report to court in 10 days to find out whether or not the City will return the animals.







