Flight hits turbulence after taking off from Tampa; 8 people sent to hospital

The Nashville-bound plane was diverted to Birmingham, Alabama.
TAMPA, Fla. — A regional flight from Tampa to Nashville was diverted to Birmingham due to unexpected turbulence.

American Eagle flight 3609, operated by Envoy Air, took off just after 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday from Tampa International Airport. Along the route, the Embraer E175 ran into bumpy air – leaving eight people aboard injured.

The narrow-body jet was able to safely land in Alabama around 3:17 p.m. CT.

Two flight attendants and six passengers were taken to an area hospital to be checked out. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

American Airlines said a total of 52 passengers, two flight attendants and two pilots were on the flight.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the situation, according to CBS News. The National Transportation Safety Board was aware of the turbulent flight but had not yet decided whether to launch its own probe, CBS added.

