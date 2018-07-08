HARRISONBURG, Va. (WVEC) — Police issued an AMBER Alert and Ashanti Alert for a 12-year-old girl and her grandmother who investigators say were abducted. Their abductor is in custody.

Someone reported Angie Carolina Rodriguez Rubio, 12, and her grandmother, Elizabeth Rodriguez Rubio, 48, missing Tuesday morning.

The Harrisonburg Police Department said on its Facebook page it is working with Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshal Service to find the girl and her grandmother.

Investigators believe Hareton Jamie Rodriguez Sariol abducted them, but he has since been apprehended. Angie and her grandmother are still missing.

All three were believed to have been in Sariol's vehicle which was involved in a fire on I-66 in Warren County. The car was entirely engulfed and is since a loss.

Angie is a Hispanic female with long, curly, brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’1”, and weighs 112 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black blouse with flowers, black leggings-style pants and white sandals.

Elizabeth Rodriguez Rubio is a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’4” and weighs approximately 140 lbs. She was last seen wearing a burgundy blouse and a black skirt.

Anyone with information about where the three may be should call 9-1-1 immediately.

For additional tips and information, call Harrisonburg Police Department’s local Crime Solvers line at 540-574-5050 or text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

