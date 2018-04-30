ROANOKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia State Police canceled an AMBER Alert issued for two missing children out of Roanoke after they were found safe Monday afternoon.

Officers took their non-custodial mother, Camille Crumbly, into custody.

Investigators suspected the children were with Crumbly and her girlfriend, Tineshia Monae Mack.

Bailey M. Crumbly, 5, and Gauge M. Clinton, 4, last had been seen at their grandmother's house in the 2900 block of Ravenwood Ave NW Sunday night, but the children were missing from the home on Monday morning.

Police said Crumbly is not allowed to have contact with the children. She faces charges of abduction and violation of court orders related to this incident.

PHOTOS: Roanoke, Virginia Amber Alert

Bailey Crumbly and Gauge Clinton are believed to be traveling with their non-custodial parent, Camille Crumbly.

