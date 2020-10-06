AMBER Alert issued for missing 5-year-old Mathis boy

Enrique Hernandez is a Hispanic male who is 3'11'', 80 lbs and has brown hair and eyes.

MATHIS, Texas — The Mathis Police Department issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 5-year-old boy.

Police are searching for Stephanie Olivarez, 22, in connection with Hernandez's abduction. Olivarez is a Hispanic female who is 5'6, 223 lbs and has brown hair and eyes.

Olivarez is believed to be driving a 2002 Dodge Neon with TX Tag LDR8421.

The suspect was last seen in Mathis.