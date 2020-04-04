NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The New Braunfels Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing child.

On Friday around 9 p.m., the NBPD was called to an address in the 500 block of Starling Creek to assist Child Protective Services with the removal of 8-year-old Kiley Diaz, from a home.

According to police, the mother of the child, identified as Alyssa Lopez, 29, had become upset, locked the CPS caseworkers out of the house and left the house with Diaz out the back door.

Alyssa Lopez

New Braunfels Police Department

Officers arrived on location and were told Lopez and Diaz were seen walking through a nearby ditch in the Conrads Lane/Goodwin Lane area before getting into a black 4-door pickup truck.

Due to the circumstances surrounding this incident and the belief that the child is in immediate danger, an AMBER Alert has been authorized through the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Diaz stands approximately 3'6-4' tall, weighs between 50 and 60 pounds, and has wavy dark brown hair that goes past her shoulders. She was last seen wearing pink Mickey Mouse pajamas.

Lopez is about 5'5, weighs approximately 125 pounds, has dark brown hair, brown eyes and a sleeve tattoo featuring a sunflower. She was last seen wearing black workout shorts and a black t-shirt with white writing.

It is unknown who was driving the black pickup truck, but the vehicle was last seen heading south on Interstate 35 and was last known to be in the Selma area. The destination for the mother and daughter is unknown, but authorities have reason to believe they could be heading to Pearsall or possibly out of state, either to California or Washington.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the pair is asked to call 911 or the NBPD at (830) 221-4100.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been edited to remove reference to a specific type of pickup truck with a specific license plate. The NBPD determined the truck and its driver were not involved in this case.