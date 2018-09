BELLMEAD, TEXAS — The Amber Alert for 11-year-old Katelynn Maldonado has been cancelled after she was found safe, according to the Bellmead Police Department.

Bellmead Police said Maldonado was found around 7:30 am in Bellmead, just outside of Waco. She is at home with her parents, officials said.

Her mother also shared this post on Facebook.

