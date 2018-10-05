HOUSTON – A regional Amber Alert has been issued for the Houston area after a 12-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday evening.

The Houston Police Department issued the Amber Alert for Jennifer Castillo, who was last seen at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Harbor Town Drive in southwest Houston.

Jennifer is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has long, curly brown hair and brown eyes, and is believed to be in danger.

Police are reluctant to release too much information at this time since they think it could put Jennifer in more danger.

Investigators said that they believe that Jennifer could be in danger since a “credible threat” was made by the people who are holding her against her will. They added that they believe she knows the people she is with.

Police pleaded with Jennifer that if she was watching the press conference, to contact them or her case worker at Las Americas Middle School.

No one has made contact with Jennifer since a family last saw her near their apartment on her phone, police said. They added that she had not made contact with her mother, who lives in Honduras.

Jennifer’s phone has been turned off, police said. They did not release any suspect information.

Anyone with information about this missing child is asked to immediately call HPD at 713-308-3600.

