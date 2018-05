The Texas City Police Department, in the Houston area, have canceled the Amber Alert for a 3-year-old child and a 40-year-old woman who is believed to be connected with his disappearance.

Police were looking for 3-year-old Alexzander Clayton Russell, and 40-year-old Beverly Mickens, who were last seen in League City.

The Amber Alert was issued early Wednesday morning but was canceled a few hours later.

© 2018 KENS