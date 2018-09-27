The two children at the center of a Thursday night Florida Amber Alert from Suwannee County were found safe in Houston, Texas Friday.

Brian Mejias, 7, and Gabriela Mejias, 6, had been missing from Live Oaks, Florida.

Deputies thought the children could be heading to Texas with 13 other people in a caravan of vehicles.

Law enforcement confirmed the two kids were alright but declined to say anything further Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

