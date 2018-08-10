Amazon is looking to hire 3,000 full- and part-time workers at its distribution and fulfillment centers in North Texas as the e-commerce giant ramps up for the holidays.

The retailer is holding a job fair today at its Fulfillment Center Staffing Office at 2601 W. Bethel Road in Coppell. The hiring event runs until 7 p.m.

Amazon expects to make hundreds of on-the-spot job offers at the event. Candidates can apply by attending the job fair or online.

The company says it will start paying a $15 minimum wage on Nov. 1. Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) also offers benefits for full-time, part-time and seasonal associates.

Dallas official: ’50,000 jobs does not scare us’

Roughly 125,000 people already work at 75 Amazon fulfillment centers across the country. Amazon has more than 5,000 workers in North Texas.

In the region, Amazon has three fulfillment facilities in Coppell, one in Haslet, one in South Dallas and one in Fort Worth.

The Dallas Business Journal recently visited the more than 1 million square foot Amazon fulfillment center in Coppell to see what happens between the consumer’s click on a product and its arrival at a business or home. The facility is home to more than 500 employees who handle picking, packing, shipping, receiving and other functions.

Amazon fulfillment workers typically put in 10 hours per day, four days per week.

What are North Texas companies doing to ensure everyone gets a seat at the table?

Amazon also is considering Dallas and possibly other North Texas cities for its massive second headquarters. DFW is one of 20 finalists for that $5 billion, 50,000-employee project, where the average salary would top $100,000 per year.

A decision on that project, which Amazon calls HQ2, will come by the end of the year, the company has said.

To read this story in its original form on DallasBusinessJournal.com, click here.

© 2018 WFAA