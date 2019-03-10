Amarillo police early Thursday are searching for a missing 3-month-old girl believed to be in danger.

An AMBER Alert has now been issued for the child, Jamila Franklin. She is described as a black female, three months old, black hair, brown eyes and wearing a pink shirt and light blue shorts.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of North Hayes Street about the missing girl. Police said she was left in the care of Aliyah Moore, a 24-year-old female.

Moore is described as a black female with a height of five feet-six inches, weighing 145 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a black muscle shirt and gray sweat pants.

According to a police Facebook post, they were last seen at about 3 p.m. Wednesday. When the girl's parents returned home they were both missing.

Jamila is believed to possibly be in danger.

Moore is known to frequent motels along Amarillo Boulevard and was last seen with a black male who was driving a red Ford F-150.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.

