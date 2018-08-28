In what is one of the largest ICE criminal operations at a single job site, more than 300 federal agents have executed a search warrant at a North Texas company accused of hiring hundreds of undocumented workers.

Load Trail Trailers in Sumner, Texas, considered one of the “fastest growing trailer brands," illegally employed several hundred foreign workers, sources told WFAA.

A number of the agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) made a surprise raid at about 10:30 a.m. when they landed on the company’s 100-acre facility in helicopters. Agents arrested 160 undocumented workers as part of their criminal investigation.

Officials held a news conference Tuesday on the investigation. "Businesses that knowingly hire illegal aliens create an unfair advantage over their competing businesses," said special agent Katrina W. Berger.

This is the second time in four years the company has faced federal immigration scrutiny. In 2014, Load Trail agreed to pay a $444,993 fine for “knowingly hiring and continuing to employ unauthorized workers,” according to federal reports. The company employed 179 unauthorized workers, the report said.

Load Trail, LLC in Sumner, Texas. Photo: Google Maps

The agreement also required the company to take an extra step – to E-Verify employees, matching Social Security numbers with identities.

The company, which began as a family-owned business in 1996, has grown, now employing more than 500 people. The shop includes more than 420,000 square feet of facilities. The company also gained the award for the “Fastest Growing Trailer Brand of the Year” in 2014 and 2015.

The company makes from 75 to 100 trailers each day, and has grown to earnings of more than $120 million annually, former company employees told WFAA.

HAPPENING NOW: Dozens of ICE agents from Irving, Texas conducting surprise raid on ‘Load Trail,’ - a trailer manufacturer in Sumner, Texas this morning - and detaining undocumented immigrants employed there. pic.twitter.com/GoCrJ1eJcE — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) August 28, 2018

