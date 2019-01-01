Dallas police are investigating a fiery hit-and-run motorcycle crash that happened at U.S. 75 and Mockingbird Lane on Monday afternoon.

After hitting a car and crashing, the motorcyclist reportedly jumped into another vehicle and fled, witnesses told WFAA.

Witnesses said the motorcycle rider had been going a high rate of speed and was weaving in and out of traffic.

"He cut across two lanes between two cars," witness Robert Woodliff said.

The crash sent the rider and the bike into the exit ramp lane off Mockingbird. Witnesses said the rider had tumbled for 30 yards before standing up on his own will, and then fleeing in another vehicle.

No other injuries were reported, and police were still investigating the crash.

