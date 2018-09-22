ADDISON, Texas – As heavy rain hit parts of North Texas, on Friday, organizers of the 31st Addison Oktoberfest say they were prepared to deal with the downpour.

The town has spent months planning the event around Addison Circle Park. A weather plan was part of the plan. Organizers were monitoring local forecasts and in communication with the National Weather Service.

“We’ve actually moved all of our outside entertainment inside,” said Mary Rosenbleeth with the Town of Addison. “So when you come to Oktoberfest tonight or throughout the weekend, all of our entertainment is inside, so you don’t have to fight the elements.”

The music and the atmosphere provided welcome relief from the rain for some guests. The beer was flowing, and the food was in high demand across the grounds.

Restaurateur Richard Chamberlain has been part of Addison Oktoberfest for six years. He wasn’t concerned about the rain.

"This is like a 30-something-thousand square foot indoor tent. So there’s room for a lot of people to still enjoy Oktoberfest," Chamberlain said.

Perhaps, those most impacted by the inconvenient weather were the market place vendors outdoors. A few families also managed to ride out the weather with smiles.

Zac Loera and his family found ponchos at the event. “They actually took us into a tent, gave us ponchos. We were like, ok, we’ll enjoy the time then. Wait for the next rainfall and go back under a tent," Loera said.

Other regular patrons called the rain a minor matter that wouldn’t ruin a community tradition this weekend. "We love Addison. Addison always does everything right," Teresa Kinnard said.

Addison Oktoberfest runs through September 23, 2018. Click here for more details.

