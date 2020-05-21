Active shooter near North Gate of NAS-Corpus Christi, lockdown in place

Officials just posted: NAS Corpus Christi is now in a lockdown status. There is an active shooter in the vicinity of the North Gate

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An official at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi confirmed to 3News just before 6:45 a.m. Thursday that there has been a shooting at the North Gate entrance.

The base is currently on lockdown.

Here is what officials on the base are now saying:

"NAS Corpus Christi is now in a lockdown status. There is an active shooter in the vicinity of the North Gate. If you are in or near the North Gate get out and away to safety. Execute lockdown procedures -- remain indoors and away from windows."