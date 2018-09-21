The Dallas County Sheriff's Union chose not to endorse Lupe Valdez for governor. Members threw their support behind Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott who made the trip up to North Texas to accept the endorsement.

Abbott took questions about the shooting of Botham Jean by Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger. He emphasized the need for openness as a means of defusing the frustration so many feel handling of hte case.

"A goal that all of us must have is to ensure that we de-escalate any type of tension, and one way to de-escalate tension is by being more transparent," Abbott said.

Abbott added he understands there are times information just cannot be released to protect the investigation.

