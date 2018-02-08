At three months old, a baby Pyrenees named ‘Spice’ was surrendered to the Humane Society of North Texas. Like most puppies, she loves to play and interact with people and dogs, even with her injury.

Cassie Lackey, Community Relations Manager with HSNT, said Spice was hit by a car. It likely happened when she was around one month old. Her wound was never cared for and healed in an S-shape. Her leg has little function and her body will continue to grow out of it. “There is absolutely no movement in the joints,” said Lackey.

She said Spice will need to get that front left leg amputated. HSNT is raising money for the surgery. “Why was there no care after this happened,” Lackey asked.

At HSNT, they take in several animals that are hit by cars, especially cats and dogs. The Director of Intake, Karen Talbott, said, “We see one to two that you can definitely tell are hit by a car every week, but we probably have 10 to 15 every week that come in that have been injured.”

Mayweather is a full-grown Pyrenees that recently was saved after being struck by a car. He was left on the side of the road a few miles from HSNT. While Lackey was driving into work, she noticed Mayweather. He’s one of the lucky ones that were able to be saved, but Lackey said it’s an issue that so many animals are neglected after a hit and run.

HSNT recommends for people to call the police or a nearby shelter if you hit an animal or notice one in distress.

