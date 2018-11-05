Drums and salutes - these symbols of service filled Fort Sam Houston this morning.

"We call this ceremony a 'welcome home ceremony' for our Vietnam veterans," said J.R. Garza, a past Commander for Disabled American Veterans.

A fallen veteran was welcomed home nearly 50 years after serving in the Vietnam War. The repatriotization ceremony honored Army Major Donald G. Carr.

Maj. Carr is a Green Beret who had been missing in action since 1971 after his plane crashed during the Vietnam War.

His son, Don, was just six-years-old.

"My memories are from family stories and memories that older cousins and mom told me," he said.

47 years later, family and fellow soldiers buried Maj. Carr with highest military honors. During the ceremony, Don was presented with tokens of respect.

"They're different coins from branches of the military," he explained. "One was a purple heart, one was a special forces group."

It was a moment some feared would never happen.

"I initially got the call in 2014...with him being gone that long, it wasn't a call I expected to get," said Don.

However, the celebration of service was worth the wait, as it brought closure to the grieving family. Don is looking forward to meeting some of his father's comrades from the Vietnam War and hearing more stories about his father.

While the Carr family celebrates their father's return today, others pray their fellow soldiers will eventually come home, too.

"This is one of the last remaining M.I.A.'s from San Antonio," said Garza. "There's still nine of them - nine more out there who have not been recovered."

