FORT WORTH -- Some 72 hours after a robbery surveillance operation erupted in gunfire, the loss of Fort Worth Officer Garrett Hull is no easier to understand or accept.

Many officers remained at the hospital over the weekend with Hull's family. He passed away late Friday night but is an organ donor.

"It's impossible to put into words what they're going through," Det. Manny Ramirez told WFAA on Sunday.

Ramirez knew Hull for years. While he worked in the gang and robbery units, Hull would frequently provide help with operations as a member of the intelligence unit.

"He always accomplished his mission, which was to hold the line between the chaos and order," said Ramirez, who's also president of the Fort Worth Police Officers Association. "And that's exactly what he did on the night of the 13th."

Hull was part of a surveillance unit that night outside of Los Vaqueros Bar, when they saw a gang of three robbers storm into the bar. The group was suspected in a string of violent robberies.

Surveillance video showed the armed suspects beating up customers and robbing them, before leaving.

That's when police attempted to apprehend the men, leading to Hull being shot in the head. He died at the hospital late Friday night.

"Without a doubt, he's 100 percent a hero," said Ramirez. "His reputation preceded him. He was kind of this mythical cop."

On Saturday, close to 100 folks showed their support at a vigil outside department headquarters on Felix Street.

A makeshift memorial there has continued to grow, with a steady stream of supporters stopping by Sunday to leave flowers, cards or other signs of respect.

The police association is urging anyone that wants to help Hull's family to donate to the Assist the Officer, and specify 'In Memory of Officer Hull.'

He leaves behind two daughters and a wife, Sabrina.

Memorial service arrangements are still being finalized.

