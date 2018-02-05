DeSoto West Middle School doesn’t usually hold classes outside. Today is different.

A retro-fitted shipping container transforms into a mobile teaching kitchen traveling coast to coast as part of a program through Chartwells.

“It’s really fun learning how to cook, learning how to make different recipes,” said 8th grader Maya Hill.

More than 250 students are sporting aprons and gloves to expand their palettes and their minds.

“We have some students come in who've never had a radish,” said DeSoto ISD executive chef Joseph Elvin. “But at the end of our session not only do they know what a radish is [and] know how nutritious it is, they love it!"

On today’s menu? White Bean and Chicken Tacos with Citrus Avocado Salsa.

“All those different things? I was just like -bleh! I didn't think it was going to taste that good,” said Jerry Sands, 13. “But it actually tasted better than I thought."

From pressing their own tortillas to folding fruits and vegetables, the students learned and then ate a lot! Research from Chartwells shows the hands-on cooking classes are a big hit.

"Nine out of 10 students say that they're willing to try new foods after they go through this program," said Chartwells Teaching Kitchen manager Joyce Sun.

Making an impact with young people like Sands with broader hopes of inspiring a healthier generation.

“It opens my brain to do different stuff,” Sands said. “And if I can do that, what is it that I can't do?"

