A gunman killed 10 people Friday at Santa Fe High School, roughly 30 minutes southwest of Houston.

At least 10 more were injured, including school police officer John Barnes.

These are the fatalities we can confirm:

Sabika Sheikh

Chris Stone

Angelique Ramirez

Shana Fisher

Cynthia Tisdale

Kim Vaughn

Ann Perkins - substitute teacher

Kyle McLeod

INJURED

John Barnes

Evan San Miguel

Rome Shubert

