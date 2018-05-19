A gunman killed 10 people Friday at Santa Fe High School, roughly 30 minutes southwest of Houston.
At least 10 more were injured, including school police officer John Barnes.
KHOU 11 is working to independently verify the identity all of these victims.
These are the fatalities we can confirm:
- Sabika Sheikh
- Chris Stone
- Angelique Ramirez
- Shana Fisher
- Cynthia Tisdale
- Kim Vaughn
- Ann Perkins - substitute teacher
- Kyle McLeod
INJURED
- John Barnes
- Evan San Miguel
- Rome Shubert
Sabika Sheikh, a foreign exchange student at Santa Fe High School.
