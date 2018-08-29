East Tennessee is mourning the loss of a larger-than-life hero after Remote Area Medical's founder and president Stan Brock passed away at 82.

Brock had recently suffered a stroke and died on Wednesday, August 29.

In his 82 years of life, Brock had wrestled giant snakes and jumped from airplanes -- but what really drove him was his mission to help those in need.

He founded RAM in 1985 to serve as a safety net provider of free medical care in remote areas of developing countries, such as Guyana, Mexico and Haiti.

"Stan was one in 10 million people, him and Mother Teresa maybe," said John Myers, VP of the RAM Board of Directors.

The Englishman turned South American cowboy developed a love for animals living in Guyana.

His talents drew the spotlight on TV as a star on Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom.

"He walked away from fame in the movies, a career as a pilot, to give back to people not just here in the United States but South America and all around the world," said Jeff Eastman, CEO of RAM.

A fall from a horse and days from help in the jungle taught Brock the need for bringing medical care to remote sections of the world. That blossomed into providing free medical care for people hurting in urban areas.

"The man was just a relentless workhorse," said Eastman.

Brock quickly realized there a huge need not just abroad, but right here at home. The first local RAM clinic was held on May 9, 1992, in Sneedville to help a community that had just lost its only hospital and dentist.

Stan Brock: Activist, adventurer, tamer of wild animals

"Since 2012 we were doing 12 clinics a year, we now do 70+ clinics a year," said Eastman.

Guyana, India, Mexico, New Orleans, Puerto Rico - pick a troublespot on the map and its likely Stan Brock and his legion of volunteers delivered help sometime in the last 30 years.

"He worked 24 hours a day," said Eastman.

And for no pay.

All these years, Brock never took a salary. He gave everything he had to RAM's mission, including his own Social Security checks. All of them. Every month. Every last penny.

Eastman, Myers and all the staff at RAM know the organization will continue to flourish because of the work Brock did.

"Will we miss him as our figure head and our mentor? You bet. But we will strive and work hard to make sure his legacy lives on."

In lieu of flowers, if you'd like to pay tribute to Brock's life and legacy, volunteer with or donate to RAM.

It's what he would have wanted.

As Brock always said, "Never Forget the Mission."

--------

Eastman announced Brock's passing in this letter Wednesday:

"It is with great sadness that Remote Area Medical announces the passing of our Founder and President, Stan Brock. Mr. Brock passed away today in Knoxville, Tennessee at the age of 82. Since he began RAM in 1985, Mr. Brock has been a tireless advocate for those in need, and through his leadership, RAM has provided free care to more than 740,000 individuals.

Without Mr. Brock, RAM would not have been able to prevent pain and alleviate suffering for so many people. While Mr. Brock's death is a great loss to the organization, RAM will continue championing his legacy and caring for those in need. Mr. Brock built a strong organization led by a dedicated 12-member Board of Directors, 34 staff members, and tens of thousands of volunteers and donors. Together, they will continue to fulfill the mission set by Mr. Brock so many years ago in the jungle of Guyana.

A Celebration of Life Service will take place in the coming weeks honoring Mr. Brock and celebrating his extraordinary life. Details are forthcoming and will be announced on RAM's social media pages, on RAM's website, and through RAM's newsletter. In lieu of flowers, Mr. Brock requests that donations be sent to Remote Area Medical in his memory.

If you would like to share a memory about Mr. Brock, please email us at development@ramusa.org. You can also learn more about how RAM will continue Stan Brock's legacy on RAM's website in the coming days

As Stan Brock heralded "Never Forget the Mission!"

Sincerely,

Jeffrey L. Eastman

Chief Executive Officer

Remote Area Medical"

