Inside an old dry-ice plant on a stretch of Montgomery Street that blends old with new, it's clear that changes are afoot.

"We want to bring something special to the city that maybe doesn't look like all the projects that are coming to town right now," entrepreneur Jonathan Morris told WFAA.

The empty warehouse will eventually become a new 19-room boutique hotel, within walking distance to the new Dickie's Arena.

But it's not a well known chain behind the idea; it's Morris.

"We're not a huge corporation," Morris said. "For all intents and purposes, this is a mom and pop hotel in a lot of ways."

Morris is a small-business owner with a huge love for the city he calls home, often using social media to share why he feels Fort Worth is the place to be.

Since moving here, he's opened businesses where he saw a need, including The Lathery, a men's grooming boutique in another part of town that's been revitalized.

"We're starting to see these young creatives and artists and small business owners come in and kind of define the Fort Worth they want to create," he said.

That's what he says he's doing with this new project.

"We want to create something that speaks to a millennial traveler, that speaks to a creative class of traveler," Morris said.

Not everyone has been supportive; some neighbors worry about parking and the small hotel bar, Morris said.

"At the same time, I think a lot of the neighborhood recognizes there's a lot of development happening along Montgomery Street, especially with the new arena," Morris said.

And he is happy to be part of the change.

"I really love Fort Worth," he said.