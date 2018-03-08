Donna Butler isn’t really the crafty type. But, at age 86, she’s making an exception.

“It’s not real difficult,” Butler said. “They're already cut and we just knot them.”

Knotting blankets to be donated to families of premature babies.

“I think they'll appreciate it and know that someone cares and wishes them and their babies well,” Butler said.

It’s a project that Butler and her friends at the Mustang Creek Estates Senior Living Community in Frisco have grown to really enjoy.

“We wanted to do something to give back,” said Sharla Woolley, activity director for Mustang Creek Estates.

It turns out that giving back has given these women a great deal in return.

“Even if it's just tying a simple knot and being told-- you did it-- great job... they get very excited,” Woolley said.

The women worked deliberately over five weeks and finished 25 blankets. Butler attaching a special note to one that is delivered to new mom Galethia Edgar at Texas Health Plano’s NICU.

On July 10, Edgar gave birth to twin girls born early at 34 weeks.

“It feels nice if anyone does anything for you because it's a hard process,” Edgar said about her role as a mom of premature twins.

Butler’s message behind the donated blanket got even sweeter.

“I think I’ll sign it mother of preemie twins so they know I've been there, done that,” Butler had said at the time of writing the note.

You see, Butler knows exactly what Edgar is going through.

“I had twins that were preemies,” Butler said. “They were 5 lbs. 4 oz. and 5 lbs. 1 oz. when they were born. So I think of them when I'm doing this,” Butler said while knotting the edges of a soft baby blanket.

Butler gave birth to her preemie twins in 1956.

“I brought one home and then a week later I brought the other one home,” Butler recalled.

The unexpected connection was moving for Edgar.

“Thank you, that’s nice. People don't have to do things [like this] so it's really appreciated. And I'm going to tell the girls about her," Edgar said.

A simple gift of warmth and comfort from mother to mother.

“To have someone from the outside say, hey I've been there- I'm here for you, it means a lot to our families and it means a lot to us, too,” said Texas Health Plano NICU nurse Michelle Kelly.

A reminder that the little things you do for people can make a big difference.

