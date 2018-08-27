Ever wanted to try a cotton candy taco?

Of course you haven't, because a concoction of that magnitude can only come from the brain of a Big Tex Choice winner.

The State Fair's annual awards for the best deep-fried sugary goodness were announced Sunday.

The cotton candy taco, created by Justin and Rudy Martinez, appropriately won "most creative." You can try it out at the fair, which begins Sept. 28 in Dallas.

Fernie's Hoppin' John Cake with Jackpot Sauce from Winter Family Concessions won the top award in the "savory" division, while Arroz con Leche from the Garza Family took home the award for best "sweet" treat.

Here are the descriptions of each winner, provided by the fair:

Fernie's Hoppin' John Cake with Jackpot Sauce

"The classic ingredients of creamy, nutty black-eyed peas, fluffy white rice, spicy smoke sausage, green onions, and a secret blend of special spices are mixed with bread crumbs and eggbeaters to form a Texas-sized cake. Then, the cake is deep fried and topped with a zingy black-eyed pea relish, garnished with pickled okra, and served with a side of Jackpot sauce."

Fernie's Hoppin' John Cake. (Photo: State Fair of Texas)

Arroz con Leche (Sweet Crispy Rice)

"Arroz con Leche is a delectable cinnamon spiced rice ball formed, battered, and coated in crispy puffed rice cereal. The ball is then deep fried to golden perfection. For Trini [Garza], his dish is another way for him to highlight his family’s cultural traditions."

Arroz con Leche. (Photo: State Fair of Texas)

Cotton Candy Taco

"Claiming their second Most Creative win" – (Justin and Rudy also won Most Creative in 2014 for their Funnel Cake Ale) – "this year's sweet creation starts with a graham cracker waffle cone batter that is squeezed into a crunchy taco shell shape. The taco is then coated with a marshmallow glaze and stuffed with chocolate, toasted marshmallow, and organic cane sugar cotton candy. The taco is topped off with chocolate cookie crumbles and two chocolate cream-covered biscuit sticks with marshmallows."

Cotton Candy Taco (Photo: State Fair of Texas)

