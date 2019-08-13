THIS EVENING

Very isolated t-storms will continue mainly across northern North Texas. Most places will be dry, so enjoy the cool-down if you see rain.

However, if you find yourself under a t-storm, heavy rain is likely and strong, downburst winds are possible along with frequent lightning.

Any storms will come to an end as we lose the heat of the day later this evening.

OVERNIGHT

Another round of showers and storms is possible, but this time they should have a little higher coverage. Widely scattered showers and storms will move from north to south after midnight arriving in and around the DFW area by daybreak on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY MORNING

Scattered showers and storms will be around during the early morning to mid-morning hours.

With it being back to school for some areas, make sure to give yourself extra time in the morning, and check the weather before you head out the door.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Showers and storms will come to an end or move out of most of North Texas. Can't rule out the redevelopment of an isolated shower or storm, but most places will be dry.

Thanks to a passing "cold" front and a little rain tomorrow will be cooler as well. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s for most, and we'll break the streak of triple digits we've had recently.

WFAA