Did you have internet connectivity issues? Tried calling 911 and couldn't get through? You weren't alone.
The North Central Texas Emergency Communications District says 911 calls are going through Friday morning after a nationwide CenturyLink rolling outage that was creating issues for customers in North Texas.
NCT9-1-1 says text-to-911 was still available in all areas but calls weren't connecting.
There's no word on what caused the outage yet.
At 11 p.m. Thursday evening, CenturyLink tweeted that their engineers identified the network issue and were working to restore services. They estimated a full restoration within four hours, however NCT9-1-1 says as of Friday morning many are still without connectivity.
The affected areas include:
- Collin County
- Erath County
- Ellis County
- Hood County
- Hunt County
- Johnson County
- Kaufman County
- Navarro County
- Palo Pinto County
- Parker County
- Rockwall County
- Somervell County
- Wise County
- Cities of Balch Springs, Cockrell Hill, Sachse, Seagoville and Wilmer
If you're still experiencing an outage and need to reach authorities, NCT9-1-1 is asking you to call your local police department's non-emergency number. Those numbers can be found below as well as on their website.
Allen PD: 214-509-4321
Balch Springs PD: 972-557-6005
Bridgeport PD: 940-683-3430
Cleburne PD: 817-645-0972
Cockrell Hill PD: 214-339-4141
Collin County SO: 972-547-5350
Commerce PD: 903-886-1139
Corsicana PD: 903-654-4902
Decatur PD: 940-393-0300
Dublin PD 254-445-3455
Ellis County SO: 972-937-6060
Erath County SO: 254-965-3318
Forney PD: 972-552-3932
Frisco PD: 972-292-6010
Greenville PD: 03-457-2900
Hood County SO: 817-408-2788
Hunt County SO: 903-453-6838
Johnson County SO: 817-556-6060
Johnson County ESD: 817-357-8800
Kaufman County RCC: 469-376-4598
Keene PD: 817-645-0511
LifeCare EMS: 817-594-2764
McKinney PD: 972-547-2700
Midlothian PD (NEED Center): 972-775-3333
Mineral Wells PD: 940-328-7770
Murphy PD: 972-468-4200
Navarro County SO: 903-654-3001
NCTCOG Training Center: 888-311-3911
Palo Pinto County SO: 940-659-2085
Parker County SO: 817-594-3213
Prosper PD: 972-347-2226
Rockwall County SO: 972-204-7001
Rockwall PD: 972-771-7724
Sachse PD: 972-495-2005
Seagoville PD: 972-287-1111
Somervell County SO: 254-897-2242
Springtown PD: 817-220-0828
Stephenville PD: 254-918-1273
Terrell PD: 469-474-2700
Waxahachie PD: 469-309-4400
Wilmer PD: 972-441-6565
Weatherford PD: 817-598-4023
Wise County SO: 940-627-3311