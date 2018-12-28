Did you have internet connectivity issues? Tried calling 911 and couldn't get through? You weren't alone.

The North Central Texas Emergency Communications District says 911 calls are going through Friday morning after a nationwide CenturyLink rolling outage that was creating issues for customers in North Texas.

We received confirmation that the outage is related to the national CenturyLink rolling outage. We will update with more details as we receive them.https://t.co/10rVy5EIVn — NCT9-1-1 (@NCT9_1_1) December 28, 2018

NCT9-1-1 says text-to-911 was still available in all areas but calls weren't connecting.

There's no word on what caused the outage yet.

At 11 p.m. Thursday evening, CenturyLink tweeted that their engineers identified the network issue and were working to restore services. They estimated a full restoration within four hours, however NCT9-1-1 says as of Friday morning many are still without connectivity.

CenturyLink engineers have identified a network element that was impacting customer services and are addressing the issue in order to fully restore services. We estimate services will be fully restored within 4 hours. We apologize for any inconvenience this caused our customers. — CenturyLinkHelp Team (@CenturyLinkHelp) December 28, 2018

The affected areas include:

Collin County

Erath County

Ellis County

Hood County

Hunt County

Johnson County

Kaufman County

Navarro County

Palo Pinto County

Parker County

Rockwall County

Somervell County

Wise County

Cities of Balch Springs, Cockrell Hill, Sachse, Seagoville and Wilmer

If you're still experiencing an outage and need to reach authorities, NCT9-1-1 is asking you to call your local police department's non-emergency number. Those numbers can be found below as well as on their website.

Allen PD: 214-509-4321

Balch Springs PD: 972-557-6005

Bridgeport PD: 940-683-3430

Cleburne PD: 817-645-0972

Cockrell Hill PD: 214-339-4141

Collin County SO: 972-547-5350

Commerce PD: 903-886-1139

Corsicana PD: 903-654-4902

Decatur PD: 940-393-0300

Dublin PD 254-445-3455

Ellis County SO: 972-937-6060

Erath County SO: 254-965-3318

Forney PD: 972-552-3932

Frisco PD: 972-292-6010

Greenville PD: 03-457-2900

Hood County SO: 817-408-2788

Hunt County SO: 903-453-6838

Johnson County SO: 817-556-6060

Johnson County ESD: 817-357-8800

Kaufman County RCC: 469-376-4598

Keene PD: 817-645-0511

LifeCare EMS: 817-594-2764

McKinney PD: 972-547-2700

Midlothian PD (NEED Center): 972-775-3333

Mineral Wells PD: 940-328-7770

Murphy PD: 972-468-4200

Navarro County SO: 903-654-3001

NCTCOG Training Center: 888-311-3911

Palo Pinto County SO: 940-659-2085

Parker County SO: 817-594-3213

Prosper PD: 972-347-2226

Rockwall County SO: 972-204-7001

Rockwall PD: 972-771-7724

Sachse PD: 972-495-2005

Seagoville PD: 972-287-1111

Somervell County SO: 254-897-2242

Springtown PD: 817-220-0828

Stephenville PD: 254-918-1273

Terrell PD: 469-474-2700

Waxahachie PD: 469-309-4400

Wilmer PD: 972-441-6565

Weatherford PD: 817-598-4023

Wise County SO: 940-627-3311

