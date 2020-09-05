9-year-old honored Brewer High School and Fort Worth police dies after battle with cancer

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of Carter Escobar. He became an honorary officer on February 20, 2020 and we will certainly miss him.”

A 9-year-old boy who was named an honorary Brewer Bear basketball player and Fort Worth police officer has died Friday after his battle with cancer, according to police.

Carter Escobar was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancer called Alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma in 2018. After his Stage 4 soft tissue cancer diagnosis, his parents Juan and Rachel concentrated on his quality of life.

WFAA shared Carter’s story in mid-February of this year.

"Really the only goal now is to make sure he feels good, said Rachel, Carter's mother during an interview.

WFAA caught the moment Carter fulfilled one of his dreams – to play for the Brewer High School Bears basketball team.

The team gave Carter a jersey to wear for the start of their game against Grapevine on February 14.

And before the game started, former and current NBA players sent in a video message.

During the game, Carter scored on his first shot.

The next week, Fort Worth police swore-in Carter as an honorary officer.

Tonight, the department shared that memory on Twitter, along with a heartfelt message after Carter passed away.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of Carter Escobar. He became an honorary officer on February 20, 2020 and we will certainly miss him.”