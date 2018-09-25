Nearly all of the 580 kids at Florence Elementary in Mesquite can't afford to eat lunch. Because of that, some eat lunch for free, while others pay just 40 cents. Even then, some kids still can't afford 40 cents.

At least, principal Ladonna Gulley says it used to be that way, if not for a senior citizen who reads the newspaper.

Don Douglas, 84, lives down the street from Florence Elementary. He was married for 50 years before his wife died in 2006. Their children and grandchildren went to school at Florence, but they're grown and gone.

Don has pretty much lost his vision, but with the help of a projector, he can still read the newspaper. About a year ago, he read a report that said a lot of local students don't get enough to eat. "It kinda upset me a little," Douglas said. "Or maybe a lot."

It bothered Don so much that he marched right down to Florence and demanded to speak with someone. "He walked in here and said, 'I need to see the principal,'" Gulley said. "He was concerned that maybe there were students here at Florence that were not eating. He literally went into his billfold, pulled out $100 and said, 'I'm giving you this money, and this is to make sure that every single student in your building has the opportunity to eat.'"

That was last August and he's done it every month since.

Keep in mind, Don is not a rich man. He survives off social security and the money he gives to feed those kids comes out of his retirement. Don says it's worth every penny. "It's a feeling I get," he said. "I feel much better knowing they're able to learn better when they get a good, hot meal."

"I think it is priceless," Gulley said. "I think at the end of the day it just becomes really priceless and priceless for our kids."

Don's donation feeds some of the kids who go hungry each day, but there are still many who need help. It's worth noting that Don really didn't want to go on camera. He told principal Gulley he wasn't seeking recognition. But then he paused and asked her, 'if I do this interview, do you think it will encourage other people to help these kids?'

Gulley smiled and nodded. Don said, "I'll do whatever it takes." And hopefully now, so will we.

