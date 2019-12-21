SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family is mourning the death of a young boy who, police say, accidentally shot himself in the head days before Christmas.

According to an official with the San Antonio Police Department, officers were called out the 6300 block of Channel View just after 9 a.m. Saturday morning for a shooting in progress.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 7-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head.

EMS was called out to the home, but the child passed away.

It is believed that the young boy found the weapon, was in the bedroom, and at some point, discharged the weapon and shot himself.

People who were in the home at the time of the incident have been taken down to police headquarters to give statements.

Police are referring to the incident as an unfortunate accident and do not expect charges to be filed.