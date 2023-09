A small guest visiting the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro has now made a huge discovery!

ARKANSAS, USA — A small guest visiting the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro has now made a gem of a discovery!

7-year-old Aspen Brown of Paragould, Arkansas visited the park on Friday and left with a 2.95-carat golden brown diamond.

According to Arkansas State Parks, the diamond found by Aspen is the second-largest that has been registered by a guest in 2023.

The first was a 3.29-carat brown diamond that was discovered in March.