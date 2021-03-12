63 World War II veterans head to Pearl Harbor for the 80th anniversary

On a chartered American Airlines flight, 63 World War II veterans head to Pearl Harbor to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the attack.

DALLAS — On Friday morning, dozens of wheelchairs were unloaded at Terminal D at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. A crowd waited as four busses soon pulled up to the curb, filled with 63 World War II veterans and their caretakers.

They were all packed for a charter flight to Honolulu, Hawaii to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The weeklong trip is put on by American Airlines and the Best Defense Foundation to give thanks to the veterans.



Navy veteran, Lieutenant Commander Cass Phillips, is a Pearl Harbor survivor.

"I was 21 at that time," he said. "I spent quite a bit of time out there."

He's 101 years old. A lot has happened in a century, but he's never seen anything like Dec. 7, 1941. Phillips is ready to go back to Pearl Harbor.

To the veterans, that day 80 years ago changed each of their lives.

John Pildner was drafted to the Army out of high school.

"From 1944 to 46. When I got out, I wasn't old enough to vote," Pildner said. "If I could do it again, I would."

He said Pearl Harbor means a lot to him.

Jack Myers is also an Army veteran.

"I went into France, and went to Holland, and Battle of the Bulge in Germany, and the whole nine yards," he said.

Myers is grateful for the patriotic parade all the way to Gate D18 at Terminal D.

"They have never forgotten how important freedom is!" he exclaimed.

Each veteran felt the unwavering support.



Fred Harvey, 98, is an Iwo Jima survivor. He's heading to Honolulu with a goal to visit his late captain's grave.

"I want to find his graves and lay flowers to him," said Harvey.

He is a reminder to never forget those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

For Walter Lebetski, the flight to Honolulu is full circle.

"It means a lot," he said.

His daughter, American Airlines Pilot Nancy Wudtke, is flying the plane and joining him at Pearl Harbor for the week.

"He has not been back to Hawaii since he left in 1946," said Wudtke.

She is excited and honored.