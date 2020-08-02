CLINTON, Mississippi — Authorities say seven people have been killed in a house fire in central Mississippi.

Clinton Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge told local news outlets the fire happened early Saturday around 12:30 a.m. in Clinton, which is outside Jackson.

Blackledge says the victims ranged in age from 1 to 33. Their names were not immediately released.

According to the Clarion Ledger, the victims were a mother and her six children. The children's father attempted to rescue his family and was badly injured but survived.

The newspaper also reports it took firefighters about 45 minutes to contain the fire.

The state fire marshal was investigating the cause of the fire.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WWLTV.com and WWL-TV for more on this developing story

More Stories

ALSO: Actor-comedian Orson Bean, 91, hit and killed in LA

ALSO: Jury convicts man in ambush-style killing of two St. John deputies

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.