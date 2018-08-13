Six buildings were evacuated and Ross Avenue was shut down for about two hours after a gas leak in downtown Dallas on Monday morning, officials said.

A nearby security guard was treated and released at the scene after smelling the gas fumes, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said.

A construction crew reportedly hit a 6-8 inch gas line in a parking lot at the intersection of Pearl and Flora Streets about 10 a.m.

"The smell of gas started to spew into the air" after the leak, Evans said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue and Atmos Energy crews responded, and shut down Ross Avenue between Olive and Jack Evans Streets, about four blocks, Evans said. Ross was re-opened by 12:45 p.m.

The Cathedral Guadalupe at the corner of Pearl and Ross was among the buildings evacuated, and a noon mass at the church was cancelled, according to Diocese officials.

The exit from Woodall Rodgers Freeway to Pearl Street was also shut down, and Pearl was closed from Woodall to San Jacinto Street, Evans said.

Atmos crews were still on scene Monday afternoon, working to repair the leak.

