ARLINGTON, Texas — All over the country people are trying to get over the stress of the coronavirus outbreak by getting some exercise. Unfortunately, many who visit the nearest gym find only empty parking lots and closed doors.

Here are five free and easy ways to get a good workout at home.

Planet Fitness Facebook Work-ins

Planet Fitness may have closed locations, but it's hosting workouts live-streamed daily on Facebook at 6:00 p.m. CST. If you miss it live, you can always replay it later.

Barry’s Live on Instagram

Barry’s is live-streaming three total-body workouts a day on Instagram.

Orange Theory Online workouts

Orange Theory fitness is also launching at-home workouts on its website.

Rumble Training on Instagram Live

Rumble Fitness usually requires weights, treadmills and boxing equipment but in the interest of social distancing, is now offering daily workouts you can do from home on Instagram live. Click here: https://www.instagram.com/stories/doyourumble/

All of Down Dog's apps are free

Down dog is making all of its apps free until April 1. That includes Down Dog, Yoga for Beginners, HIIT, Barre, and 7-Minute Workout.

“Due to the current outbreak, many people are avoiding gathering in large groups, including at yoga studios and other fitness spaces,” says a message on the Down Dog website. “We believe that stressful times like these are precisely when people need wellness practices the most, and we are committed to doing our part to help out.”

Peloton’s free 90-day trial

Here's a bonus 6th workout since it's technically only a free trial.

You can try Peloton’s app featuring on-demand workouts for 90 days.You don’t even need a Peloton bike.

