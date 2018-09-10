FORT WORTH, Texas — With four deaths linked to flash flooding in the past five weeks alone, city work crews in Fort Worth are doubling efforts to clean and monitor wastewater storm drains ahead of upcoming storms.

On Monday night, crews were driving some 21 different routes that cover roughly 300 identified "trouble spots," or areas that easily flood.

"Life and property is what it's all about for us in emergency response," said Juan Cadena, an operations superintendent for the city.

Cadena said the crews are paying particular attention to objects that get lodged in drainage inlets, which can cause havoc during torrential rains.

"Everything from floatables, cups, plastic bottles," he said. "We'll even get plywood, and sometimes hub caps. Hub caps fit perfect over that inlet."

Crews are expected to work overnight with heavy downpours slated for the next 24 hours across north Texas.

Along a frontage road for Loop 820, TxDOT crews recently installed a guardrail near a large drainage culvert.

A month ago, the stretch of road saw a wall of water push a car carrying a young mother and toddler off the road and into flood waters, killing both.

Two additional flash flooding deaths in the same area of southeastern Fort Worth have only further heightened awareness.

Experts say the safest thing drivers can do when they're faced with flash flooding over a roadway is to simply turn around.

