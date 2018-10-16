NEW ORLEANS – A Louisiana company is recalling more than 30,438 pounds of frozen meat and poultry products because they were made without federal inspection.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall Monday on behalf of A La Carte Food Properties, LLC, which is based in Belle Rose, La. In Assumption Parish. The various ready-to-eat meat and poultry items were produced from Jan. 3, 2017 to Oct. 2, 2018 and have an establishment number “EST. 13375” or “P-13375” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The items were shipped to restaurant locations in Louisiana and Texas. The USDA is concerned that some products may still be in restaurants’ freezers. If found, the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

There have been no reported sicknesses caused by eating the product. Anyone concerned about a reaction is urged to contact their healthcare provider.

The following items have been recalled:

12-lb. ready-to-eat frozen packages containing “PONCHATOULAS JAMBALYA RICE with CHICKEN THIGH MEAT AND SMOKED SAUSAGE,” and “Item Number 208304,” and Batch # 25518, 26818, and 27518.

12-lb. ready-to-eat frozen packages containing “A PRODUCT OF CRAZY CAJUN LOUISIANA CHICKEN THIGH MEAT & SMOKED SAUSAGE GUMBO,” and “Item Number 591000,” and Batch # 25518 and 26118.

12-lb. ready-to-eat frozen packages containing “Phil’s OYSTER BAR & SEAFOOD RESTAURANT CREOLE STYLE CHICKEN THIGH MEAT & SMOKED SAUSAGE GUMBO,” and “Item Number 494103,” and Batch # 01018, 03718, 13518, 23318, 33217, 35517, 36117.

12-lb. ready-to-eat frozen packages containing “STEAMBOAT BILLS CHICKEN & SMOKED SAUSAGE GUMBO,” and “Item Number 493007,” and Batch # 00317.

12-lb. ready-to-eat frozen packages containing “STEAMBOAT BILLS RED BEANS with SMOKED SAUSAGE,” and “Item Number 493021,” and Batch # 00317.

12-lb. ready-to-eat frozen packages containing “SOUTHERN SPOON FOODS CHICKEN THIGH MEAT, SMOKED SAUSAGE, & ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE GUMBO,” and “Item Number 49200,” and Batch # 01618, 02418, 05118, 12217, 12917, 13017, 14317, 16417, 17817, 21317, 24117, 25517, 28317, 29117, 30517, 31217, 32517, 33217, 34017, and 34717.

The problem was discovered after A La Carte Foods Properties employees contacted federal regulators on Oct. 11, 2018 to report that they used meat products that were not federally inspected.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Chris Landry, Owner of A La Carte Foods Properties, LLC. At 985-369-2677.

