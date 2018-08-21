Three people died and two others were injured in a wreck involving at least two 18-wheelers on Interstate 20 in Kaufman County on Tuesday, officials said.

The wreck happened in the Terrell area, near Texas 34 and the Tanger Outlets, according to the sheriff's department. At least two 18-wheelers were involved, but further details about how the crash happened were not yet available.

Footage from the scene showed one of the 18-wheeler cabs mostly burned. Three people died at the scene and two others were taken to area hospitals in unknown condition. Emergency crews were still at the scene about 3 p.m.

Eastbound I-20 was shut down and traffic was being diverted to the service road.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

© 2018 WFAA