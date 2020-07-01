WEATHERFORD, Texas — Three people were injured after a car crashed into a Weatherford home early Tuesday morning.

The driver, 49-year-old Benbrook resident Catherine Jane Duffy, was transported to a local hospital, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said. The extent of her injuries were unknown as of 3 a.m.

Two other residents inside the house were also transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash happened around midnight when Duffy was driving east on Bankhead Highway, according to DPS officials.

She allegedly failed to navigate a curve in the roadway and hit a house at the intersection of East Bankhead Highway and Center Point Road in Parker County, authorities said.

This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be released as they become available, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: