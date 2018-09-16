Three children were hospitalized Saturday night after a suspect fled officers and crashed into the vehicle the children were riding in, police said.

The crash happened about 11:10 p.m. in the 300 block of North Masters Drive in the Pleasant Grove area.

Officers had tried to pull over the suspect, who was driving south in the northbound lanes of Masters. The man fled police and crossed over into the southbound lanes of the road, crashing into the back of another vehicle "at a high rate of speed," police said.

A 9-month-old girl, a 2-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were riding unrestrained in the back seat of the vehicle. They were taken to Children's Hospital in Dallas.

The 9-month-old suffered a skull fracture, the 2-year-old suffered a broken right arm, and the 14-year-old suffered brain bleeding, police said.

The suspect, who was under the influence of drugs, also crashed into another southbound vehicle on Masters, police said. He faces charges of intoxication assault and evading arrest.

The vehicle he was driving had been stolen in a robbery earlier this month, police said.

