A 23-year-old man who drowned after he was swept away in a creek on the UT-Arlington campus has been identified as a doctoral student at the university, officials said.

Alan Amaya, of El Paso, was swept into a creek on the west side of UTA on Friday night as torrential rain caused flooding.

Arlington firefighters responded with a swift water rescue unit, and Amaya's body was recovered about 1:50 a.m., near Doug Russell Park.

Amaya was a doctoral student of mathematics at UTA and had been working asd a graduate assistant in mathematics, according to the university.

"The UTA staff have been in close contact with Alan’s family to assist them in any manner that we can during this most difficult time," UTA President Vistasp M. Karbhari said in a statement Sunday. "They and Alan’s friends are in our thoughts and prayers. At times like this I encourage all of us to come together to support each other."

