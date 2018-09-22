The body of a 23-year-old man was recovered from a creek near the UT-Arlington campus on Saturday morning, as heavy rain led to widespread flooding across North Texas.

UTA police responded about 11:15 p.m. Friday to a report of a possible drowning in a creek on the west side of campus, university spokesman Joe Carpenter said. Arlington firefighters also responded with a swift water rescue unit.

The victim's body was found about 1:50 a.m., near the area of Doug Russell Park.

It was unknown whether the man was a UTA student.

