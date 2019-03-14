DALLAS — Police are investigating the shooting death of a 20-year-old in South Dallas.

Police say that at about 11:30 Wednesday night, they got a call for a shooting in the 3700 block of Dixon Avenue.

Police told WFAA that the victim was in the parking lot of Dixon grocery -- not in a car -- when two men pulled up in a vehicle.

The two men got out of their vehicle and started shooting as the 20-year-old stood in front of the store. Officers saw dozens of shell casings in the parking lot of Dixon grocery.

He died at the scene, police said.

Police have not released the victim's name or a description of the gunmen.