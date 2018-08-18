A 2-year-old girl drowned in a pool in Bedford on Friday night, officials said.

She had been missing for about two and a half hours when she was found in a pool in the 1100 block of Amherst Circle shortly after 10 p.m., according to a police news release. Officers, who were en route to the scene when she was found in the pool, performed CPR until medics arrived.

She was taken to Cook Children's hospital in Fort Worth, where she was pronounced dead about 11:15 p.m., police said. Her name has not yet been released. More details about the incident were not available on Saturday.

