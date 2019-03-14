Two tornadoes have been confirmed on the western side of North Texas in the storms that passed through the area Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

They were both brief and were likely low-end EF-1 tornadoes, which produce winds of 86-90 mph.

One was on the east side of Mineral Wells and the other was in northwest Parker County, west of Peaster, according to the weather service.

The weather service confirmed the tornadoes after surveying the storm damage on Thursday.

It's the second time in the last week that a tornado has been confirmed in North Texas. After severe storms passed through the area on Saturday morning, officials determined that an EF-0 tornado (65-85 mph winds) caused damage in Mesquite.