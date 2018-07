ARLINGTON, Texas — Two suspects were tracked down and arrested in the killing of 21-year-old Miles Peters, according to the Grand Prairie Police Department.

Detectives arrested Isaiah Murray, 18, of Grand Prairie and Demauri Jackson, 17, of Arlington and charged both teens with murder, police reported.

Murray was arrested on Tuesday and Jackson was tracked down by the U.S. Marshal Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday.

